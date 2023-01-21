Burke Tournament Wraps Up

The 74th Annual James Burke Memorial Eighth Grade Boys Basketball Tournament wrapped up Friday.

The host Greenville Blue Jays claimed the consolation championship by defeating Effingham 37-23.

Third place went to Triad over Effingham St. Anthony.

In its first appearance ever in the Burke Memorial Tournament, Staunton won the championship with a win over Salem.

Leo Sullivan of Greenville was a member of the all-tournament team. Others included Miles Waldhoff of St. Anthony, Trey Clark of Salem, and Owen Looney and Isiah Laux of Staunton.

The Greenville cheerleading squad won first place in the cheer competition.