Due to the predicted snow, starting times for Greenville High School basketball games have been moved up this (Tuesday) evening.

The Greenville Comets play at Carlyle.

The freshman game will start at 4 p.m. with the junior varsity game about 5:15 p.m., and the varsity contest to start around 6:30 p.m.

The Lady Comets are hosting Breese Central. The junior varsity action is now scheduled for 5:15 p.m. with a five-minute halftime, and the varsity game is slated for about 6:30 p.m.