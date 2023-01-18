Comets Advance In Tournament

The Greenville Comets are in the semifinals of the Rick McGraw Memorial Tournament in Litchfield.

Tuesday night, the Comets defeated Litchfield 58-48 to finish 2-0 in their pool and set a semifinal game Friday in the winner’s bracket.

Greenville never trailed against Litchfield, leading 15-6 after one quarter, 29-23 at halftime and 48-32 after three frames. The Comets stretched the margin to 18 points with 4:45 to play, but the Panthers kept battling and got to within eight points with 1:25 to play. That’s the closest it got.

Landen Moss led the Comets’ scoring with 24 points. He sank four three-pointers.

Cale Ackerman sank seven of nine floor shots and finished with 18 points. Kaleb Gardner had seven assists.

The Comets are now 12-8 overall for the season. They play at 6 p.m. Friday against Triad in the first semifinal game of the Litchfield Tournament. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

If GHS wins, the team will play for the championship at 7 p.m. Saturday. A Friday loss would put the Comets in the third place game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.