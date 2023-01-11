Comets Defeated At Nashville

The Greenville Comets stayed up with the Nashville Hornets for the first half Tuesday night, but eventually fell at Nashville 71-49.

The Comets never led in the game, but trailed by only two with 1:40 left in the first quarter. Nashville led by nine at halftime. The Hornets’ advantage was in double digits throughout the second half.

The Nashville team was led in scoring by 6-9 Bennett Briles with 23 points.

Landen Moss and Kaleb Gardner were scoring leaders for the Comets. Moss had 18 tallies and Gardner contributed 17.

The Comets are 10-8 for the season. Their next game is Saturday in the Litchfield Tournament against the Alton Marquette junior varsity. Game time is 7 p.m. and it will be broadcast on WGEL.

Also at Nashville Tuesday, the Greenville Comets junior varsity squad fell to Nashville 66-42. Aidan Andris scored 16 points for GHS.