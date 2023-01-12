Comets In Litchfield Tournament

The Greenville Comets will once again be playing in the Rick McGraw Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament at Litchfield, which starts this weekend.

Twelve teams have been divided into four pools.

The Comets, seeded fourth, are in a pool with Litchfield and the Alton Marquette junior varsity. Pool A has top-seeded Triad, Mattoon and Pana. Pool B includes second-seeded Nokomis, Father McGivney and Taylorville, and Pool C consists of third-seeded Civic Memorial, Hillsboro and Ramsey.

The Comets’ first game is Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Alton Marquette JV. Tuesday at 6 p.m., the Greenville team battles Litchfield.

Both games will be broadcast on WGEL.

The outcomes of pool play determine when the teams play later in the tournament, which continues Thursday and Friday, and concludes Saturday, January 21.