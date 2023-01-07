Comets Still Unbeaten In Conference

The Greenville Comets are still unbeaten in the South Central Conference after recording a 60-39 win Friday night at home over North Mac.

GHS is now 3-0 in SCC play.

The Comets never trailed in the game, leading by seven points after the first quarter, and stretching the margin to as many as 13 points late in the second. It was 30-22 at halftime.

North Mac crept to within four points early in the third frame, then the Comets scored 12 of the next 14 points to maintain control. The home team was up 53-32 after three quarters and had its biggest lead of the night, 24 points, early in the final period.

Leading the offense for Greenville were Landen Moss with 17 points and Kaleb Gardner with 14. Trent Bohannon player an excellent game, handing out six assists and scoring seven points.

The Comets are 10-7 overall. They play Tuesday at Nashville and the game will be broadcast on WGEL. The GHS squad opens play in the Litchfield Tournament on Saturday, January 14.

The junior varsity Comets topped North Mac 74-35 as Cohen Alstat posted 19 points for the winners.