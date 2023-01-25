Comets Win At Carlyle

After losing to Carlyle early in the season, the Greenville Comets returned there Tuesday night and posted a big victory.

The Comets rolled to a 52-28 triumph.

They led by six at halftime, then continue to expand the margin, going up by 14 at halftime, 18 after three quarters and finished with a 24-point decision.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill was very pleased with his team’s defense, which held Carlyle to 28 points.

Last Saturday, the Comets set a school record with 18 three-point baskets. Tuesday night, they had only two three’s, but were effective driving to the basket for field goals.

Coach Cantrill said his players followed the offensive game plan.

Kaleb Gardner led the offense with 18 points while Cale Ackerman had 13.

Nick Grull grabbed six rebounds, Ackerman finished with five rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots; and Gardner handed out four assists.

The Comets are now 14-9 for the season. They play a South Central Conference game at Southwestern Friday night. The game will be on WGEL.