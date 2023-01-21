Comets Win In Semifinals

In the semifinals of the Litchfield Invitational Friday night, the Greenville Comets were defeated by top-seeded Triad 65-44.

The Comets play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday (Jan 21) in the third place game against Taylorville. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Triad led the entire game Friday night. The Knights were on top 20-9 after one quarter, 35-22 at halftime and 54-39 through three quarters.

Kaleb Gardner scored 17 points for the Comets. Landen Moss had an 11-point game, and Cale Ackerman came up with nine points and eight rebounds.

Aydin Hitt san six three-point shots for Triad and led all scorers with 20 points.

Triad plays Bethalto Civic Memorial tonight for the tournament championship. Friday night, Bethalto topped Taylorville 83-78 in the other semifinal game. The Comets enter the third place contest with a 2-1 tournament record and a 12-9 mark overall.

Litchfield beatRamsey64-44 in the ninth place game.

Other contests today include Hillsboro against the Alton Marquette junior varsity for seventh place at 2:30 and Mattoon against Nokomis for fifth place at 4 p.m.