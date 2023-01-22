Comets Win Third In Litchfield Tourney

The Greenville Comets poured in a school-record 18 three-point shots Saturday night to claim third place in the Rick McGraw Memorial Invitational Tournament at Litchfield.

The Greenville High School boys defeated Taylorville 81-69 to go 3-1 in the tournament.

The Comets made 18 of 28 three-point shots and eclipsed the old record of 15, set in late 1989.

Head Coach Todd Cantrill told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel his team played very well in the third place game.

Click below to hear his comments:

Taylorville scored 44 points in the first half, and the Comets stayed close by sinking eight threes.

By the end of the third period, the Comets were in front by three points, thanks to recording seven more three-pointers. They outscored the Tornados 16-7 in the final frame to win by 12 points.

Four Comets scored in double figures. Landen Moss connected on seven threes and totaled 25 points. Kaleb Gardner totaled 13 points while Trent Bohannon had 12 points on four three-point buckets. Cale Ackerman posted 10 points.

Landen Moss and Kaleb Gardner were named to the all-tournament team.

The Comets play at Carlyle Tuesday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.