Filipiak To Play Football At GU

After completing his senior football season at Greenville High School, Tristan Filipiak is now looking forward to playing in college.

Filipiak has signed a letter of intent to play this fall at Greenville University.

Tristan told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel he is ready for the challenge. He said he knows a few players and coaches at GU and he’s excited. He said his time with the Comets was definitely memorable and said the coaches were supportive and motivational.

Click below to hear his comments:

Filipiak was a South Central Conference third team punter his senior year.