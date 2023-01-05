First GU Gymnastics Competitions This Weekend

It will be an exciting weekend for Greenville University athletics as its new gymnastic teams will have their first competitions ever.

The Panther men open at the University of Michigan on Saturday against the Wolverines and another school with a new program, Simpson College.

The women will compete Sunday at Ohio State.

GU announced the creation of men’s and women’s gymnastics programs in August of 2021 and the next month reported it had hired head coaches.

Zach Peters in the head coach of the Panther men’s team.

Jeff Leidel asked him about team, including how he went about recruiting gymnasts for a new program. He said gymnastics is a very tight knit sport and as he came out of the University of Nebraska, he had many connections. He sent emails to over 150 students, visited with about 50 of them on the phone, and narrowed the roster down until they ended up with a 17-person team. Gymnasts came from all over the country to make up the team.

Click below for more:

Greenville University will compete in the Eastern College Athletic Conference, which includes Simpson, Army, Navy, Springfield College in Massachusetts and William & Mary.

Coach Peters said he and his team are excited for the season to begin, and he was asked by about team goals for this first season. He said they want to go out there with a loving culture knowing there will be some mistakes. He said the team would like to win their conference and make it to the NCAA regionals top 12 in the country.

Click below to hear his comments:

At this time, the Panthers have no home meets on the schedule. They will be at the University of Illinois Chicago on January 14 and the University of Illinois on January 21.