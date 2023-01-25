GHS Cheerleaders In ICCA Competition

The Greenville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads competed in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state contest in Springfield over the weekend.

The junior varsity Comets placed fourth.

The varsity GHS squad placed 10th out of 32 teams.

The Comet cheerleaders are in the Illinois High School Association sectional at O’Fallon this weekend.

They will be in the small division. Other area schools in that division are Breese Central, Breese Mater Dei, Carlyle and Wesclin.

Highland will compete in the co-ed division and Triad is in the medium group.