GHS Cheerleaders In ICCA Competition

By
WGEL
-
Varsity GHS Cheerleaders

The Greenville High School varsity and junior varsity cheerleading squads competed in the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state contest in Springfield over the weekend.

The junior varsity Comets placed fourth.

GHS JV Cheer Squad

The varsity GHS squad placed 10th out of 32 teams.

The Comet cheerleaders are in the Illinois High School Association sectional at O’Fallon this weekend.

They will be in the small division. Other area schools in that division are Breese Central, Breese Mater Dei, Carlyle and Wesclin.

Highland will compete in the co-ed division and Triad is in the medium group.

Previous articleComets Win At Carlyle
Next articleHutchinson Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR