GHS Freshman Girls Basketball Results

The Greenville High School freshman girls’ basketball team won two of three games late last week.

At home Friday afternoon, the Lady Comets beat Hillsboro 33-28.

Ava Manhart and Haylee Clark scored eight apiece for GHS.

The local girls played twice Saturday in the Belleville West Shootout.

They lost to Alton 44-33. Manhart, Emma Veith and Clark posted eight points apiece. Clark grabbed eight rebounds and Keeleigh Valleroy had five.

In the second game, the Lady Comets downed Wood River 34-24. It was a one-point game at halftime, then the GHS girls outscored the Oilers 17-9 in the second half.

Clark had a 14-point game and Ava Potthast scored seven. Rebound leaders were Ella Kleiner with nine and Haylee Hediger with seven.