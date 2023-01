The Greenville High School freshman girls played the Mulberry Grove/Ramsey team Saturday in Mulberry Grove.

The Mulberry Grove girls led by three after one quarter, then took control of the game by outscoring the Lady Comets 19-1 in the second period. The final score was 54-27.

Leading Mulberry Grove/Ramsey in scoring was Jenni Mezo with 16 points. Micah Greenwood posted 13 and Olivia Carroll had 10.

For Greenville, Ava Potthast totaled 11 points, and Ella Kleiner and Ava Manhart had six apiece.