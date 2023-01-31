GU Men Beat Eureka

Greenville University’s mens basketball squad notched a home victory Saturday afternoon at home.

The Panthers led by five at halftime and ended with a 124-116 triumph over Eureka. Jarred Johnson had 23 points for GU. Teammates Kaidyn Johnson and Keishun Thomas recorded 16 each and Carlos Crespo added 15.

The win gives the Panthers a 3-5 record in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and they are in a four-way tie for fourth place. The local squad is 4-15 overall.

The next GU contest is Wednesday at home against Webster. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.