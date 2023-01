In the first meet in school history Saturday, the Greenville University men’s gymnastics team traveled to the University of Michigan, finishing second out of three teams.

Michigan placed first, Greenville was second and Simpson College third.

Leading the GU team in various events were Jacob Foster, Major Bain, Zach Connelly, Aaron Chandler, Kevin Laurino, Ricky Mays, Ryan Barela, Ethan Poole and Nicky Franz.

The Panthers travel to Chicago this Saturday for the Windy City Invitational.