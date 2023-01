The Greenville College men claimed their second win of the season Wednesday night at Westminster College in Missouri.

The Panthers led 57-40 at halftime and maintained the advantage to win 109-84.

GU sank 17 three-point shots while the home team had only four.

Jarred Johnson was top scorer with 19 points. Donato Pakak had 16, Adrian Alvarez 15 and Kaidyn Johnson 13.

The Panthers are now 1-4 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They have another league game Saturday at Blackburn.