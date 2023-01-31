GU Women Defeat Eureka

A win for the Greenville University basketball women this past weekend sets a big game this Wednesday at home.

The Lady Panthers topped Eureka 79-58 on Saturday to improve their St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic conference record to 7-1.

GU is tied with Webster for first place and the two teams will battle Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Greenville gym.

The teams met on January 11 at Webster and GU pulled out a one-point win.

In Saturday’s game against Eureka, Savana Powell-Goodman netted 16 points for Greenville. Emily Reinneck added 14 points and Ally Cantrill had 11.

Greenville piled up 20 steals, with Carolina Hoffman having six of them. Madelyn Stephen totaled six of her team’s 22 assists.

The Lady Panthers own a season record of 14-5.