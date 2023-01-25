GU Women’s Gymnastics Host First Meet

It was a historic Saturday night for Greenville University when it hosted its first gymnastics meet at the American Farm Heritage Museum.

The Lady Panthers finished second against Illinois State.

The local team’s best score was in the vault.

Amara Nelson finished third in the all-around, and was the team’s top vaulter, tying for fourth overall.

Sidnei Heubach was sixth in the uneven bars, Madison Ford, sixth on the balance beam; and Ellery Gilmer, sixth on the floor.

The Lady Panthers host another meet this Saturday against another new team from Simpson College. It starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Farm Heritage Museum large building.

Fans are invited to attend.