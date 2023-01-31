GU Women’s Gymnastics Records First Victory

In a battle of two first year NCAA Division III women’s gymnastics teams, the Greenville University women’s squad recorded its first victory in school history Saturday night at the American Farm Heritage Museum location.

The Lady Panthers edged Simpson College of Iowa 186.675 to 184.850, before a big crowd in the large exhibit building.

It was a boisterous group of fans who cheered on gymnasts for both teams.

Amara Nelson was GU’s most valuable player for the meet. She competed in all four events, posting the high score in the floor exercise.

Greenville’s Sindei Heubach won the uneven bars.

GU Head Coach Bill Hopkins was pleased with the victory. He said it was the first time the team had been in an “apples to apples” situation with another D3 school.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked with Coach Hopkins about the party atmosphere at the meet and how fans cheered all gymnasts. He said the louder the better during these competition, because it can be hard when it’s quiet. When you have noise, you can use it to block things out and concentrate. He said it’s tougher when you hear every little thing. The GU girls have also been active in cheering for their competitors.

The GU women compete Sunday, February 5 at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

You can be part of the fun by attending the final home meet on Saturday, February 25 at the American Farm Heritage Museum. The Lady Panthers go up against Southeast Missouri State with the meet beginning at 7 p.m.