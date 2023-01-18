Hannah Potthast To Play At GU

A Greenville High School student will play her senior softball season for the Lady Comets this spring, then become a member of the Greenville University softball program.

Hannah Potthast has signed a letter of intent to play at GU.

Attending the signing ceremony was Hannah’s father, Mike Potthast.

GHS Softball Coach Steve Dannaman is pleased to see another one of his players advance to the college level. He said she’s done a great job for the Lady Comets. He said he’s looking forward to a great senior season for her.

Click below to hear his comments:

Hannah told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel she’s willing to play multiple positions. She hopes to play middle infield, but she’s open to playing any outfield position.

Click below to hear more:

Greenville High School teacher Ivan Estevez is the head softball coach at Greenville University.