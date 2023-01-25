Hutchinson Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame

Greenville Comets Head Baseball Coach Todd Hutchinson was officially inducted over the weekend into the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame.

The ceremony took place in the Chicago area.

Hutchinson has been the head baseball coach at his high school alma mater the past 28 years. During that time his teams have compiled a record of 629-294 with four ties.

The Hutchinson-led Comets have won 16 conference championships, 13 regionals and three sectionals. His 1998 team placed third in the Illinois High School Association state tournament.

Hutchinson has also been selected to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will be this spring.

Also inducted into the baseball coaches hall of fame on Saturday was Curt Jones, head coach at South Central High School. He has been in that position since 1997.