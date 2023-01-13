I-70 Coaches Clinic Celebrates 20 Years

The Greenville High School I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic is celebrating its 20th anniversary this weekend.

Baseball coaches from throughout the Midwest are expected to attend.

Joe Alstat, GHS athletic director and assistant baseball coach, is hoping the clinic once again draws a big crowd. He told WGEL they’re excited for the event to be back fully in person.

The clinic is Sunday and Monday.

Coaches speaking at the clinic include Jay Johnson from LSU, Nick Mingione from the University of Kentucky, Mark Rardin from Western Kentucky University, and Josh Hopper, pitching coordinator for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The City of Greenville provides tourism funds for the promotion of the clinic.