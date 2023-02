The eighth grade Greenville Blue Jays opened basketball regional play Saturday with a win, then were defeated in the semifinal round.

Playing in the Staunton Class 8-3A Regional, the Jays defeated Roxana, 37-26, in an early morning game.

Later in the day, Greenville lost to top-seeded Staunton 39-26.

In the other bracket, Vandalia beat Lewis & Clark 53-21, then lost to East St. Louis Lincoln 63-51.

Staunton and East St. Louis Lincoln play for the regional title Wednesday night.