Junior High Tournament Next Week

The 74th Annual James Burke Memorial Eighth Grade Boys Basketball Tournament will be held next week in Greenville.

Action begins Monday, January 16.

The Blue Jays will be joined by seven other teams. Games start at 3:30 p.m. with Staunton against Aviston, then Greenville will play Effingham St. Anthony about 4:30 p.m. That game will be followed by Salem against Hillsboro and Triad against Effingham.

If the Blue Jays win Monday, they will play Thursday, January 19 at 6 p.m. A first round loss sends the Jays into the consolation bracket for a 6 p.m. contest on Tuesday, January 17.

The tournament ends Friday, January 20 with the consolation championship game at 5 p.m., followed by the third place game at 6 and championship game at 7.