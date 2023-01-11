Junior High Volleyball Results

The Greenville Junior High girls’ volleyball season is underway and the Lady Jays were at home Tuesday night.

The eighth grade Greenville girls defeated Ramsey 25-19, 25-17.

Bailey Taylor served six aces, while Allie Veith had three and Emma Bingham, two.

Gracie Goodson, Veith and Jenna Joplin were credited with two kills apiece, and Taylor had three assists.

The volleyball Lady Blue Jays travel to Altamont on Thursday.

In seventh grade action, Ramsey beat Greenville 25-19, 25-17.

Recording service aces for the Lady Jays were Autumn Loehr with five, Mylee Matthews with four, and Ava Schafer with three.

Sarah Woods has three hitting attempts.