The annual Greenville Knights of Columbus Free Throw Shootout is Saturday, January 28 at Greenville High School.

It is open to boys and girls ages nine to 14. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with the competition getting underway at 1 p.m.

There is no fee to participate, however shooters are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent.

All boys and girls, nine through 14, will compete .in their respective age divisions.

The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Contest is held annually with winners progressing through the local, district and jurisdictional levels.