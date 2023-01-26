KPD Soccer Registration Underway

Spring soccer will once again by played in the Kingsbury Park District by local boys and girls.

Registration is currently underway, according to Kayla Curry, KPD recreation programmer. Curry says the early bird deadline is February 3rd, and anyone attempting to register after February 10th is not guaranteed a roster spot.

Listen below for more details:

Leagues include under 5, 6, 8, 10, 12 and 14. Registration fees are posted on the website.

Curry said the soccer program is offered in partnership with Greenville University soccer. Curry says this is their 11th year partnering with the GU soccer program, and men and women’s players are acting as coaches, field supervisors, and referees for the kids.

For more information, listen below:

More details are available at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.