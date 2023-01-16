Lady Comets Fall In Shootout

The Greenville Lady Comets were even with state-ranked Christopher after three quarters, but were unable to record a win Saturday at the Benton Shootout.

After trailing by nine at halftime, the GHS girls battled back to make it a 34-34 score with eight minutes to play. Greenville posted only five points in the final quarter and lost the game 47-38.

Katie Campbell scored 15 points and Charlee Stearns finished with nine for the Lady Comets.

Haylee Clark pulled down eight rebounds. Campbell had six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Shayna Henderson also collected three steals.

The Lady Comets are 12-9 for the season. They play in the Vandalia Tournament Monday at 1 p.m. against Centralia.