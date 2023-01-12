Lady Comets In Vandalia Tournament

The Greenville Lady Comets are one of eight teams in the upcoming Vandalia Girls Tournament.

Games begin Monday, January 16. The Lady Comets, seeded third, play sixth-seeded Centralia at 1 p.m.

The first game is at 10 a.m. with top-seeded Effingham against eighth-seeded Madison, then fourth seeded Vandalia plays fifth-seeded Salem at 11:30 a.m.

The final game Monday is second-seeded Mascoutah against seventh-seeded Wesclin at 2:30 p.m.

Monday’s winners play Wednesday, January 18. If Greenville advances, the girls will play at 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s losing teams play Thursday, January 19. A first-round loss for GHS puts the squad into a 7:30 p.m. game Thursday.

The tournament ends Saturday, January 21 with the seventh place game at 10 a.m., fifth place at 11:30, third place at 1 and the championship game at 2:30 p.m.