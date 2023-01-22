Lady Comets Lose Third Place Game

The Greenville Lady Comets were unable to record a victory in the third place game at the Vandalia Mid-Winter Tournament Saturday afternoon.

The GHS girls lost to Vandalia 56-33.

The game was close at halftime, with the Lady Vandals leading by four. Greenville was outscored by six in the third quarter and Vandalia controlled the fourth frame by scoring 16 and holding the Lady Comets to three points.

Abby Clark, Shayna Henderson and Lilly Funneman scored six points each for GHS. Katie Campbell collected six rebounds while Henderson had four assists and four steals.

The Lady Comets play at home Tuesday against Breese Central.