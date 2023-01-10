Lady Comets Lose To Okawville

A very good Okawville team came to Greenville Monday night and sailed past the Greenville Lady Comets 48-15.

The Lady Rockets, now 16-3, scored the first 21 points of the game to take total control.

Shayna Henderson totaled seven points for the Lady Comets.

The varsity GHS team is 11-8 for the season and hosts Southwestern Thursday with the varsity game starting at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Monday’s junior varsity game was won by Okawville 34-27.

Greenville got off to a slow start, trailing 17-4 at halftime. The Lady Comets outscored the visitors 23-17 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Kylie Doll scored nine points for GHS. Adyson Bearley and Haylee Clark posted six apiece.