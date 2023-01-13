Lady Comets Over Southwestern

The Greenville Lady Comets’ varsity basketball team improved its South Central Conference record to 4-1 Thursday night.

Playing at home, the Lady Comets eased past Southwestern Piasa 47-19. GHS led 20-9 after one quarter, the held Southwestern to just 10 more points the rest of the game.

Lilly Funneman led the scoring for the home team with 13 points. Katie Campbell contributed 12.

The local squad is now 12-8 overall.

The varsity GHS girls play in the Benton Shootout Saturday, taking on Christopher at 12:30 p.m. Monday, they open play in the Vandalia Tournament, going up against Centralia at 1 p.m.

The junior varsity game Thursday night was 10 minutes long with a running clock.

Greenville defeated Southwestern 10-4 with Kylie Doll scoring six.