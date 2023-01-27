Lady Comets Set Records In Win

It was a record-setting game Thursday night for the Greenville Lady Comets at Carlinville.

The Lady Comets won the game 65-45 and in the process set new school records in three-point shooting.

Junior Abby Clark established a new school mark for three-pointers made in a game with nine, and the team set a new record with a total of 13 three-pointers made.

Clark finished the game with 30 points.

Head Coach Quinn Hammann was obviously very happy with the win and new records. Click below to hear his comments:

The Lady Comets led after every quarter, but it was only an eight point margin after the third. They pulled away in the final four minutes.

In addition to Abby Clark’s 30 points, Lilly Funneman had 11 points, and Charlee Stearns and Katie Campbell nine apiece.

The team record of 13 threes consisted of nine by Clark, three by Stearns, and one by Funneman. As a team, the winners sank 13 of 26 three-point shots with Clark going nine for 14.

Campbell had six rebounds and took three charges. Clark posted five rebounds and Shayna Henderson had four steals.

The victory kept the Lady Comets in a tie for first place in the South Central Conference with a 5-1 record. They are 14 and 12 overall.

GHS plays at Christ Our Rock Lutheran near Centralia on Saturday night.