Lady Comets Win At Home

After jumping out to a big lead in the first quarter, the Greenville Lady Comets weathered two tough offensive quarters, then came alive in the final frame to record a win at home Thursday night.

The Lady Comets defeated Staunton 41-35 to improve their South Central Conference record to 3-1.

Greenville scored the first 14 points of the game and led 20-6 after eight minutes of action. The GHS girls recorded the first basket in the second quarter to lead by 16, but those were their only two points in the second stanza.

Staunton, however, was only able to score three points and GHS led by 13at halftime.

The offensive woes of the Lady Comets continued in the third quarter which allowed Staunton to cut the Bulldogs’ deficit to one with the fourth quarter remaining.

Staunton took the lead at 25-24 with seven minutes and 30 seconds left in the game, then the Lady Comets came back alive on offense. They scored the next nine points, still led by nine with four minutes to play, then held on for the victory.

Katie Campbell scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Abby Clark sank two three-pointers in the last frame.

Charlee Stearns sank four, three-point shots in the opening stanza to lead all scorers with 12 points.

The winning team had a total of eight three-point field goals.

The Lady Comets are 11-7 for the season and host Okawville Monday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.