The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a victory Monday afternoon in their first game of the Vandalia Tournament.

Greenville High defeated Centralia 52-23.

Lilly Funneman and Katie Campbell paced the Lady Comets’ offense with 14 points apiece. Charlee Stearns had eight points.

The Lady Comets advance to the semifinals of the tournament and play Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.