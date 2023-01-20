Lady Panthers Lose At Westminster

A last second three-point shot led to the Greenville University Lady Panthers’ first conference loss of the season Wednesday night at Westminster College.

GU trailed after each quarter and the home team won 69-66.

Emily Reinneck led the Greenville scoring with 18 points. Ally Cantrill totaled 12 points and four assists, and Abilgail Reinneck and Savanna Powell-Goodman posted 10 points each.

The Lady Panthers are now 11-5 overall and 4-1 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

They play at Blackburn College on Saturday.