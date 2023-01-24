Lady Panthers Win At Blackburn

The Greenville University women’s basketball team eased to a conference victory Saturday afternoon at Blackburn College.

After leading by 27 at halftime, the Lady Panthers finished with a 96-47 win.

Sixteen players scored for the GU squad. Savanna Powell-Goodman led the list with 16 points while Emily Reinneck recorded 12 tallies.

Greenville is 12-5 for the season and 5-1 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Lady Panthers play another conference contest at home Thursday against Spalding.