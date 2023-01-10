Lady Panthers Win At Home

The Greenville University women’s basketball team defeated Principia College last Saturday in a home contest. The final score was 70-63.

After falling behind in the first half by 10 points, the Lady Panthers cut the deficit to three by halftime.

GU took its first lead in the third quarter, but the game remained close, with Principia moving back in front during the final frame. The Lady Panthers battled back to win by seven.

Madelyn Stephen led the team with 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Emily Reinneck had an 18-point game. Carolina Hoffman grabbed five rebounds and Ally Cantrill totaled four assists.

The GU women have an overall record of 9-4. They are 2-0 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Stephen was named the SLIAC women’s player of the week for last week’s games.

The Lady Panthers have another conference game Wednesday at Webster.