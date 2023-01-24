New School Record For GU Women’s Track

The Greenville University women’s track team participated in an indoor meet Saturday at Illinois College in Jacksonville.

Cayden Sharp had a very good meet, setting a new school record in the 55 meter hurdles. She set the new mark at 8.39 seconds in the preliminaries, and then won the event with a time of 8.59 seconds in the final race.

Sharp also won the triple jump and placed second in the high jump.

Gretchen Carie won the mile race and her teammate, Norah Swinigan, finished third.

Brook Schutt was second in the 3,000 meters race.

GU recorded the second through fifth place positions in the shot put. Tawny Rodriguez was second followed by Talahiva Talanoa, Ashley Smith and Ava Vollmer.

In the weight throw, Smith was third, Talanoa fourth and Rodriguez fifth.