Panthers Lose Conference Contest

The Greenville University basketball Panthers couldn’t hold onto a halftime lead Saturday and lost to visiting Principia 94-91.

GU led by 16 at intermission then allowed 53 points in the second half. The Panthers had multiple chances to tie the score in the final minute.

The home team recorded 14 three-point baskets, compared to just six for the visiting team, but Principia outscored Greenville 18-9 at the free throw line.

Leading the GU team in scoring was Keishun Thomas with 17 points. Kaidyn Johnson recorded 16 points and Darius Scott had 14.

The Greenville University men are 1-12 overall and 0-2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. They play at Webster Wednesday night.