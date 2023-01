Two Bond County boys’ teams are in the St. John Carrollton Class 7-1A Basketball Regional which begins this weekend.

Second-seeded Pocahontas plays Carrollton Grade School Saturday at 1 p.m.

Mulberry Grove faces Carrollton St. John at 6 p.m. Monday (January 23).

If Pocahontas and Mulberry Grove win their first games, they will play each other at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 24 in the semifinals at Carrollton.

The regional championship game is Wednesday, January 25 at 6 p.m.