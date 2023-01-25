Seventh Grade Basketball Results

Two Bond County teams played in the IESA Class 7-1A basketball regional at Carrollton.

In first round action, Pocahontas was defeated by Carrollton Grade School, 26-23; and Mulberry Grove lost to Carrollton St. John, 37-9.

After beating East Alton in their first game, the Greenville Blue Jays played in the semifinals of the IESA Class 7-3A regional at East St. Louis on Monday.

East St. Louis Lincoln stopped the Jays 60-17.

Vandalia upended Staunton in the other semifinal game and meets East St. Louis Lincoln in the championship game Wednesday afternoon.

