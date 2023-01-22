Seventh Grade Blue Jays Win Regional Opener

A big second half propelled the seventh grade Greenville Blue Jays to victory Saturday morning in the opening game of the East St. Louis Lincoln Class 7-3A Regional.

The Jays defeated East Alton 38-29.

They were behind by three points at halftime, then outscored the opposing team 20-8 in the second half.

Christian Swalley led the offense with 19 points. Aiden Linnabary added 10 points for the winners.

The Blue Jays, seeded fourth, play a semifinal game Monday at 4 p.m. against first seeded East St. Louis Lincoln. The winner advanced to the regional title game at4:30 p.m. Wednesday in East St. Louis.