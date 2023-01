The seventh grade Greenville Blue Jay boys have been assigned to the Class 7-3A regional at East St. Louis Lincoln.

Their first post-season action is Saturday, January 21 against East Alton Middle School. Tip-off is at 10 a.m.

The Jays are seeded fourth out of seven teams.

If they win Saturday, the Blue Jays will be in a semifinal game at East St. Louis Lincoln 4 p.m., Monday, January 23.

The regional championship game is Wednesday, January 25 at 4:30 p.m.