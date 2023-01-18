Two To Cheer At McKendree

Two members of the Greenville High School cheerleading squad will be cheering at McKendree College in Lebanon.

Seniors Kelcie Hemann and Laia Klein have signed letters of intent to attend McKendree.

Kelcie is the daughter of Kay and Troy Hemann, and Laia is the daughter of Doneva and Jason Klein.

McKendree Cheerleading Coach Zach Mittman said he is familiar with both GHS cheerleaders. He coached both of them in Highland and said he saw their potential.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel talked to them after last Friday’s signing ceremony. Laia responds first followed by Kelcie. Laia said she’s excited to experience a higher skill level. Kelcie praised her high school coaches and said they’ve done a good job preparing them for the collegiate level.

The GHS cheerleading program has sent several cheerleaders to college programs in recent years. Head Coach Amanda Goldsboro said it is satisfying to see this happen. She said the high school coaches stay connected with colleges in the area and work with them closely.

Former Comet cheerleader Trista Kinkel is currently a member of the McKendree University squad.