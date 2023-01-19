Wagner Playing Football At Illinois College

Greenville Comets football player Sam Wagner is taking his skills to the collegiate level.

Wagner, son of Joanne and Chris Wagner, has accepted an offer to play at Illinois College in Jacksonville.

Sam talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel at a signing ceremony last week and said playing in college is a dream come true. He said he was surprised by the offer and is very happy to play for Illinois College. He also said being a Comet was one of the best things he’s done.

Click below to hear his comments:

In his senior season, Wagner was named to the South Central Conference first team as an offensive lineman, and was a second team defensive lineman.