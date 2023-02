The Greenville High School junior varsity boys earned a victory Tuesday night at home.

The Comets beat Pana 48-41.

Cohen Alstat was top scorer for the winners with 20 points. He sank eight of nine free throws.

Ben Hutchinson totaled seven points, and Shane McCracken had 16 rebounds.

In the freshman game, Pana grabbed a 60-42 win.

For GHS, Rowdy Sussenbach scored 17 points, and Dominic Sanchez and Ayden White had eight apiece.