Aces Defeated Tuesday Night

The Mulberry Grove Aces took a trip to Beecher City Tuesday night and were defeated by Cowden Herrick-Beecher City 74-45.

The Bobcats built a 20-8 lead after eight minutes and stayed in control the rest of the way.

Top scorers for Mulberry Grove were Arjan Epperson and Carter Scoggins with nine points apiece.

The junior varsity Aces recorded a 56-48 win over Cowden Herrick-Beecher City.

They were in front by 15 at halftime, then maintained a comfortable margin.

Leading scorer for Mulberry Grove was Conner Hartmann with 24 points. Landon Sugg had a 15-point game.

The Aces’ next game is Friday at Windsor.