Aces Edged Saturday

A last second basket gave the Elverado Elkville team a 67-65 win over the Mulberry Grove Aces Saturday.

The teams traded leads throughout the contest.

The big difference in the game was at the free throw line, where the home team outscored the Aces 22-8. Elverado attempted 31 free throws, 20 more than Mulberry Grove.

The Aces were led in scoring by Jackson Icenogle with 21 points. He sank five three-pointers. Landon Sugg had a 20-point game and Arjan Epperson posted 14.

The junior varsity Aces led 29-2 at halftime and rolled to a 53-13 win over Elverado. Connor Hartmann scored 20 for Mulberry Grove, with Matthew Redou adding nine, and Hagan Henrichsmeyer, eight.

The Aces finish their regular season at home Friday night against Ramsey. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.